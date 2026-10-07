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Community Spotlight: 2026 AG Expo

Community Spotlight 2026 AG Expo Photo
MTN News
Community Spotlight 2026 AG Expo Photo
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The Bitterroot Stockgrowers Association is hosting the 2026 AG Expo on Oct. 9-10. Take part in a trade show with local vendors, educational seminars, and more.

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Community Spotlight: 2026 AG Expo

Get ready for a couple days of fun at the 2026 AG Expo, located at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Several events will be held throughout Oct. 9-10, with a dinner, auction and live music to close out the event. For more details and to purchase dinner tickets, you can visit the Bitterroot Stockgrowers Association's website.

Community Spotlight 2026 AG Expo GFX

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