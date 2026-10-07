The Bitterroot Stockgrowers Association is hosting the 2026 AG Expo on Oct. 9-10. Take part in a trade show with local vendors, educational seminars, and more.

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Community Spotlight: 2026 AG Expo

Get ready for a couple days of fun at the 2026 AG Expo, located at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Several events will be held throughout Oct. 9-10, with a dinner, auction and live music to close out the event. For more details and to purchase dinner tickets, you can visit the Bitterroot Stockgrowers Association's website.