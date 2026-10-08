Community Spotlight: 2026 Pink Breakfast

Chicks N' Chaps is hosting Pink Breakfast, honoring breast cancer warriors on Oct. 9. Tune in on KPAX from 6–7 a.m. during the second hour of Montana This Morning for a special broadcast.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: Pink Breakfast

Watch Montana This Morning on KPAX this Friday for a special hour, dedicated to honoring breast cancer survivors. KPAX is teaming up with KTVQ to bring awareness to breast cancer across Montana. To donate to Chicks N' Chaps and for additional details, click here.