The 2026 Safe Kids Fair in Missoula is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Hosted annually by the Safe Kids Missoula Coalition and led by the Community Health Alliance , this free, family-focused community event is designed to build childhood injury prevention awareness through interactive education.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: 2026 Safe Kids Fair

Check out Safe Kids Coalition's website for more information.