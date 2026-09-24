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Community Spotlight: 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's Missoula

Community Spotlight Alzheimer's Association 2026 Walk Photo
MTN News
Community Spotlight Alzheimer's Association 2026 Walk Photo
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The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Missoula. Proceeds go directly to the organization for care, support and research efforts.

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Community Spotlight: Walk to End Alzheimer's Missoula

Pre-event festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the Meadowlark Pavilion at Fort Missoula Regional Park. The Walk will follow the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremonies at 11 a.m. For more information and to register, you can visit The Walk to End Alzheimer's website.

Community Spotlight Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's GFX

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