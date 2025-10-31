Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: 3rd annual traditional Día de Muertos celebration

MISSOULA — The Missoula alley behind Headwaters Foundation and Confluence Center will play host to the 3rd Annual Traditional Día de Muertos celebration starting on Nov. 1.

The traditional Día de Muertos multi-day event honors loved ones and celebrates Hispanic and Latino traditions with the community.

You can bring a 5x7 photo or small memento to add to the community altar from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 1.

CS2.jpg

Beginning at 3 p.m., enjoy DJ Big Lou, traditional Mexican food, Colombian arepas, Latin desserts, and drinks from The Rhino Bar.

The main celebration, with altar viewing, ceremonies, face painting, kids’ activities, the movie Coco, the “Raíz y Rama” art exhibit, and more, runs from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

