MISSOULA — The third annual Turkey Curling fundraiser, presented by the Missoula PaddleHeads and Missoula Curling Club, benefiting the Missoula Food Bank, is coming up.

The event takes place at the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 15. To enter, donate $25 or $25 worth of non-perishable turkey dinner food. The donations contribute to the Missoula Food Bank's Can the Cats Food Drive.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: 3rd annual Turkey Curling event

This will be the event's third year and the PaddleHeads fifth year donating to Can the Cats. The event has raised over $30,000 in food and donations over the past three years. Additionally, in the past five years, the PaddleHeads have donated over $50,000 in Thanksgiving Day turkeys to the Missoula Food Bank's Can the Cats drive.

MTN

Visit GoPaddleHeads.com for additional information.