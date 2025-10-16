Community Spotlight: Advanced Imaging breast cancer screenings in Missoula

Advanced Imaging, a medical imaging provider specializing in breast imaging and other screening and diagnostic imaging, is the official cancer awareness partner of the Montana Grizzlies.

Community Spotlight: Advanced Imaging, 'think pink' at Griz football game

Advanced Imaging is inviting the public to Stand for Breast Cancer Awareness on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Griz football Think Pink game.

All Griz fans in Washington-Grizzly Stadium will raise pink signs and stand united in support of survivors on the field and across the community.

MTN

The Advanced Imaging team and volunteers from the UM and Missoula community will tape pink 25,000 signs to every seat in Washington-Grizzly Stadium the morning before the game.

Anyone who would like to help can sign up to volunteer at the Breast Cancer Awareness Hub at AdvancedImagingofMT.com.