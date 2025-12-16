Community Spotlight: Animeals December events

MISSOULA — AniMeals has events taking place during December.

Giving Trees have been set up across Missoula, with one in Ravalli County as well.

The annual fundraiser has a goal of raising $150,000 by the end of the year to covers shelter operations and medical expenses.

AniMeals MardiPaws Montana will take place on Friday, March 20, 2026, with all of the proceeds benefitting the shelter.

The AniMeals No-Kill Adoption Center & Animal Food Bank is located a 1700 Rankin Street in Missoula.

