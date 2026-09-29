Looking for some Bavarian fun? Well you're in luck! Germanfest in Missoula is back once again on Oct. 3.

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Community Spotlight: Arts Missoula Germanfest

Get ready for bratwurst, beer, pretzels, games and more at this year's Germanfest at Caras Park in Downtown Missoula. Festivities are from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m, with a variety of activities. You can even take part in raising a glass alongside the contenders in the Montana Steinholding State Championship, at 6 p.m. For more information on Germanfest, visit Arts Missoula's website.