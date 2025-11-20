MISSOULA — Since merging with the Kalispell program and becoming Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Montana in 2019, the Missoula program has seen explosive growth in youth waiting for a mentor.

So far in 2025, the program has served 119 youth, 65 in Missoula, the most since the program started in 2019.

Community Spotlight: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana

The community-based program that matches adult volunteers (Bigs) with local youth (Littles), and they hang out on a weekly basis doing things they enjoy together.

The program currently has 50 kids on the waitlist, with half in Missoula and half in Kalispell.

Click here or call 406-752-0092 to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Montana or to make a donation.