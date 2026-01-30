Community Spotlight: Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is returning to Missoula in February.
The event runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22 at several venues across Missoula.

Opening night for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival takes place at the Wilma Theater on Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m.

The DocShop Filmmaker’s Forum runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20 at the Missoula Public Library, culminating in the Big Sky Pitch.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Wilma Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and to browse the selections.

