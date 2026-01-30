MISSOULA —The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is returning to Missoula in February.

The event runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22 at several venues across Missoula.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Opening night for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival takes place at the Wilma Theater on Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m.

The DocShop Filmmaker’s Forum runs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20 at the Missoula Public Library, culminating in the Big Sky Pitch.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Wilma Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m.

MTN

Click here for more information and to browse the selections.