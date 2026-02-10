Community Spotlight: Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation

MISSOULA — The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, by providing low-barrier, free-of-charge educational opportunities, hopes to foster better backcountry users who value this landscape and practice ethics.

The Bob is facing more use than ever before, and we all need to work together to sustain its wild character.

The Wilderness Speaker Series will take place on Februday 10 at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell. Mountainfilm on Tour, will be in Missoula on March 22.

