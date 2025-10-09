Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County Hogsmeade Harvest

MTN
The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County will be hosting Hogsmeade Harvest Feast on Oct. 17.

The Harry Potter themed event will be held at from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the Hogsmeade Harvest Feast are $150 per person or $1,200 per table.

The money raised goes toward the Back A Kid scholarship fund to ensure all kids have access to after-school and summer clubs.

Click here for additional information.

