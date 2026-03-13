Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Brain Injury Alliance of Montana hosts 5K in May

The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana is inviting the community to lace up for a good cause this spring.

The Big Sky Challenge Walk, Roll Stroll 5K & Family Fun Run is set for Sunday, May 31, at Meadowlark Pavilion at Fort Missoula. The event supports children and adults living with brain injuries.

Community Spotlight: Brain Injury Alliance of MT Big Sky Challenge

Through the month of March, kids under 12 can register for free with an adult sidekick. For more information, visit biamt.org.

