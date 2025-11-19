CASA Missoula is looking for volunteers to serve 50 children in need of help.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: CASA Missoula looking for volunteers

The organization is looking for local support in light of federal funding cuts and uncertainty.

CASA of Missoula provides independent, trained advocates for the best interests of children within the judicial system who are at substantial risk or have experienced abuse or neglect.

MTN

Click here for information about CASA Missoula and how you can help, or call 406-542-1208.

