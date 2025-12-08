MISSOULA — Clark Fork Prep, an independent high school launching next fall, will be hosting an informational session for prospective families on December 9.

Community Spotlight: Clark Fork Prep Info Session

The school is offering scholarships for the first 10 students accepted as part of the launch campaign.

In the 10 for 10 program, each of the 10 students will receive a $10,000 scholarship toward their four years of CFP tuition.

The session will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 301 East Main Street on the first floor of the former Missoula Public Library.

Click here for more information about Clark Fork Prep.

