Climate Solutions Week is an annual community event organized by Climate Smart Missoula to celebrate local climate action and showcase practical ways residents can build a sustainable future. The event runs from September 26 to October 4, 2026, marking Missoula's fourth annual Climate Solutions Week.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more about Climate Solutions Week:

Community Spotlight: Climate Smart Missoula Climate Solutions Week

Check out Climate Smart Missoula's website for more information.