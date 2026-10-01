The Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Come From Away" this October. The musical illustrates a powerful true story based on events that unfolded from the Sept. 11 attacks.

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Community Spotlight: "Come From Away" at the Missoula Children's Theatre

Visit the Missoula Children's Theatre from Oct. 8 through Oct. 18, to see this musical come to life. The musical itself has been nominated for numerous Tony and Grammy awards, so you definitely don't want to miss this production. For more information, visit the Missoula Children's Theatre's website or call (406) 728-PLAY (7529).