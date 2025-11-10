MISSOULA — Missoula’s Nutcracker, presented by the Garden City Ballet, is once again returning for the holidays.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Garden City Ballet presenting Missoula's Nutcracker

The performances will feature a local cast representing all of the dance studios in town and the UM School of Theater and Dance. There will also be two professional guest artists from the Tampa Ballet.

Once again this year, there will be a free matinee for 500 school kids from grades K-5.

MTN

The show will go on from December 12 to December 14 at the Montana Theater.

Tickets are on sale at GrizTix.com

