Community Spotlight: Grizzly Orienteering

MISSOULA — Grizzly Orienteering is Montana’s first-ever orienteering club. It was founded in September 2020 by Boris Granovskiy and his wife, Allison Brown. Boris is a former US Orienteering Team member who has represented the USA at several World Orienteering Championships.

Grizzly Orienteering has grown to over 100 members and holds regular events throughout the year, including ski orienteering events in the winter. We also run after-school youth programs in the fall and spring, as well as numerous summer camps, clinics, and training opportunities.

Orienteering is the sport of navigating a course through terrain on foot with a map and a compass to locate a series of checkpoints. Beginner instruction and all orienteering-specific equipment are provided at each of the events. The event is $5 for first-timers and is open to all ages and experience levels.

Orienteering at Lubrecht Experimental Forest takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 7. Click here for more information.

