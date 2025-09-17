Community Spotlight: Healthy Acres Taste of Missoula

MISSOULA - The Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser, “A Taste of Missoula’s Finest.”

The dinner and auction support the culinary programs of the Missoula County Department of Ecology and Extension.

A Taste of Missoula’s Finest, which includes guest chefs, live Jazz music and silent and live auctions, takes place on Thursday, September 25 at G. W. Marks Exploration Center in Missoula.

Visit healthyacres.org for additional information.

