Community Spotlight: Heart Expo 2026 coming to Missoula

The Providence Heart Institute's annual Heart Expo will take place on February 28 in Missoula.
MISSOULA — The Providence Heart Institute’s annual Heart Expo, a free community event focused on cardiovascular health, featuring low-cost blood screenings and educational lectures, is returning to Missoula.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the Providence Heart Institute at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Blood draws and screening take place between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Provider lectures will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

