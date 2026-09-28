Community Spotlight: Home ReSource's Zero Waste Awards

Join Home ReSource for their first annual Zero Waste Awards on Oct. 3, for an evening of celebrating creative reuse and those who help make a difference.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: Home ReSource Zero Waste Awards

Home ReSource is celebrating local sustainability leaders on Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1515 Wyoming Street in Missoula. The event will include an awards ceremony, fabulous creations made from SponCon, a dinner, and so much more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Home ReSource's website.