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Community Spotlight: Home ReSource's Zero Waste Awards

Community Spotlight Zero Waste Awards Image
MTN News
Community Spotlight Zero Waste Awards Image
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Join Home ReSource for their first annual Zero Waste Awards on Oct. 3, for an evening of celebrating creative reuse and those who help make a difference.

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Community Spotlight: Home ReSource Zero Waste Awards

Home ReSource is celebrating local sustainability leaders on Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1515 Wyoming Street in Missoula. The event will include an awards ceremony, fabulous creations made from SponCon, a dinner, and so much more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Home ReSource's website.

Community Spotlight Zero Waste Awards GFX

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