Missoula County 4-H and the FFA will once again be featured at the upcoming Western Montana Fair.

MSU Extension 4-H Agent Campbell Barrett stopped by Community Spotlight to discuss some of the upcoming events.

Community Spotlight: MSU Extension 4H

The 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction will take place on Saturday, August 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Glacier Ice Rink.

