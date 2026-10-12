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Community Spotlight: Lizzie The Musical

Community Spotlight Lizzie The Musical
MTN News
Community Spotlight Lizzie The Musical
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MissCast Productions presents "Lizzie The Musical" on Oct. 19-25. You won't want to miss it at the Zootown Arts and Community Center for this punk-rock musical.

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Community Spotlight: Lizzie The Musical

Looking for a fun activity? You're in luck! Visit the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) for the production of "Lizzie The Musical." The production details a 1892 double murder of Andrew Borden and his second wife. But who did it? You'll have to find out at the ZACC! Click here for tickets and for more information.

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