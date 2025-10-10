MISSOULA - The Montana Association of Legal Assistants' (MALA) annual meeting and seminar will take place on March 20, 2026, at Fairmont Hot Springs & Resort.

Community Spotlight: MALA 2026 Annual Meeting and Seminar

MALA works to promote the paralegal profession and to broaden public understanding of the role of paralegals.

The organization works to promote the paralegal profession, fosters networks among legal assistants, provides resources for continuing legal education and professional development; and encourages its members to maintain high ethical standards while serving our legal community.

