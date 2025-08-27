Community Spotlight: MCT presenting The Way Way West

MISSOULA - The Missoula Children’s Theatre is presenting the world premiere of The Way Way West musical.

The Way Way West is a collection of five stories, based on true characters, that collide at the Mountain Meadows in the Utah Territory in 1857.

An artists’ reception and music showcase will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 29.

Shows take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 31.

