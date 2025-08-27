MISSOULA - The Missoula Children’s Theatre is presenting the world premiere of The Way Way West musical.
The Way Way West is a collection of five stories, based on true characters, that collide at the Mountain Meadows in the Utah Territory in 1857.
Watch Community Spotlight:
Community Spotlight: MCT presenting The Way Way West
An artists’ reception and music showcase will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 29.
Shows take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 31.
Click here for additional information.