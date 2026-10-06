The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Missoula is hosting a free event, to raise awareness surrounding mental health and to fight the stigma of mental illness.

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Community Spotlight: Melodies for the Mind

Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Missoula for a free event to connect with nature and music. On Saturday, Oct. 10, you can walk a 1.2 mile loop through Greenough Park alongside musicians. For more information on the event, you can visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness's website.