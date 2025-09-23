Registration for the Missoula Chamber of Commerce's 135th annual banquet is open.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on October 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Chamber of Commerce annual banquet

The banquet features the presentation of the Circle of Excellence Award, recognition of the non-profit of the year, a celebration of the small business of the year, the presentation of the Kim Latrielle Scholarship Award and the presentation of the Steve Clawson Award.

The keynote speaker will be Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Cory Swanson.

MTN

It will be an evening filled with delicious food, refreshing libations, and plenty of time to socialize and connect with fellow community members.

Click here to register for the event.