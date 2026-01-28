MISSOULA — Revive Church in Missoula is offering a Super Bowl Party for people in recovery, or who would like to be.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Missoula church offering Sober Bowl

The Sober Bowl welcomes 300 people each year to a dry Super Bowl watch party to watch the game, have tons of food, try and win one of the many door prizes, as well as celebrate recovery from drugs and alcohol.

MTN

The event takes place beginning at 4:30 p.m. on February 8 at Revive Church, which is located at 2811 Latimer in Missoula.