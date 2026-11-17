Join the Missoula Crescendo Club for their Finding Stillness in Motion Concert on Nov. 19. It's a free event open to the public, as they invite you to slow down, reset, and reconnect.

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Community Spotlight: Missoula Crescendo Club

The concert will be in the Missoula Public Library's first floor foyer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:45 p.m. Although this is a free event, donations will be accepted. For more information on this event, click here.