Community Spotlight: Missoula firefighters fundraise for Blood Cancer United

Missoula rural and city firefighters are gearing up for two fundraising events this February to support the fight against leukemia and lymphoma while defending their competitive reputation.

To learn more watch here:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Rural Fire District fundraisers

The Missoula Rural Fire District Local 2457 will host a Stairclimb Fundraiser at PEAK Health & Wellness on Blue Mountain on February 18. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fundraising continues on February 23 with Bingo Night at Cranky Sam's Brewery, running from 7 p.m. until close.

