Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well you're in luck! This Missoula Moonlight Market is hosting their Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 20.

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Community Spotlight: Missoula Moonlight Market's 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival

This weekend, Missoula Moonlight Market is hosting their 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m this Sunday at Western Cider. Enjoy the free event for an evening of fun, filled with live music, Asian food, and even a live calligraphy demo. For more information, you can visit Missoula Moonlight Market's website.