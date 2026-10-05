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Community Spotlight: Missoula Rising Stars

Community Spotlight Missoula Rising Stars Photo
MTN News
Community Spotlight Missoula Rising Stars Photo
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The Missoula Family of Choirs and Missoula Downtown Rotary are coming together to showcase young talent at Missoula's Rising Stars.

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Community Spotlight: Missoula Rising Stars

Got talent? Well you're in luck! Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can participate in Missoula's Rising Stars, a talent showcase at Hellgate High School. Auditions will be held later this month and the showcase is on Nov. 22. For more details, you can visit Missoula Chorus's website.

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