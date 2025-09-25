Community Spotlight: Missoula Safe Kids Fair

MISSOULA - Community Health Alliance and Safe Kids Missoula are hosting the Safe Kids Fair in Missoula on Sunday.

The annual event provides life-saving education and take-action information to protect children from preventable injuries.

The free event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on September 28 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Concessions will be available.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun, learning and community connection.

Click here for additional information about the Safe Kids Fair.

