Community Spotlight: Missoula Ski Education Foundation

The Missoula Ski Education Foundation is hosting a Free Ride Competition at Snowbowl on March 14th and 15th.
MISSOULA — The Missoula Ski Education Foundation is hosting a Free Ride Competition at Snowbowl on March 14th and 15th.

MSEF is a non-profit organization dedicated to the education of youth athletes in the sport of alpine skiing by providing dedicated alpine and ski coaching, positive role models, competitive opportunities, and creating a community that fosters a lifelong love of the sport.

Learn more here in our Community Spotlight segment:

To learn more about the events click here.

