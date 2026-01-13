Community Spotlight: Missoula Ski Education Foundation

MISSOULA — The Missoula Ski Education Foundation is hosting a Free Ride Competition at Snowbowl on March 14th and 15th.
MSEF is a non-profit organization dedicated to the education of youth athletes in the sport of alpine skiing by providing dedicated alpine and ski coaching, positive role models, competitive opportunities, and creating a community that fosters a lifelong love of the sport.
