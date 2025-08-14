MISSOULA — An annual summer tradition is set to return to downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Symphony's Symphony in the Park will be held on Sunday, August 17, at 7 p.m. in Caras Park. The event is free to the public.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Symphony in the Park

Meanwhile, Madman Across the Water, The Music of Elton John will be held at 8 p.m. on August 30. Tickets are available here.

MTN

Missoula Symphony Orchestra Music Director Julia Tai also stopped by Community Spotlight to talk about orchestra and chorale auditions.

Click here to visit the Missoula Symphony website.

