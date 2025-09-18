Community Spotlight: Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Fort Missoula Regional Park by the Meadowlark Pavilion.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

You can register a Walk Team at act.alz.org/missoula .

