The Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Fort Missoula Regional Park by the Meadowlark Pavilion.

Community Spotlight: Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer's

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

You can register a Walk Team at act.alz.org/missoula.

CS.jpg

For more information about the Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer’s, email montana@alz.org or call (406) 303-4426.

