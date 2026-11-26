The Montana Senior Medicare Patrol, or SMP, helps fellow seniors identify abuse, fraud or potential mistakes in medical billing.

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Community Spotlight: Montana Senior Medicare Patrol

A current scam to know about is a Medicare Fraud Alert: Fraudulent Urinary Catheter Billing. Make sure to review your Medicare statements and report suspicious charges. For more information, call 1-800-551-3191.

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Disclaimer: "This project is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $322,138.26 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government."