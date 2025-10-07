Community Spotlight: Montana Skatepark Association celebrating new book

MISSOULA - The Montana Skatepark Association is celebrating the launch of its forthcoming book, Grit to Grind: Shaping Montana Communities One Skatepark at a Time, published by Chronicle Books.

The 192-page book recaps the efforts of young skaters to build a skatepark in Missoula. From that endeavor, the organization that was created has stayed at it for 25 years, promoting, advocating for, and funding skatepark construction around Montana.

The book release event will feature a reading, Q&A, signing, and onsite book sales via Fact & Fiction. The Grit to Grind book release event takes place on Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit https://www.montanaskatepark.org/ for more information.