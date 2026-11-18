Season's greetings, it's almost that time of year! Gear up for Old Fashion Forest Service Christmas at the National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula on Nov. 28.

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Community Spotlight: Old Fashion Forest Service Christmas

Drink hot chocolate, make a tree ornament, meet Santa, and more, as the tradition continues on. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Admission is $5 individually and $15 per family. For more details on this exciting event, click here.