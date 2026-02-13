Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: One Horse At A Time Draft Horse Rescue

MISSOULA — 1 Horse At A Time Draft Horse Rescue, Inc. is holding a fundraiser for an indoor arena. The goal of the capital fundraiser is $100,000.

The organization will be holding a meet & greet at the rescue in Corvallis on the first Saturday of the month from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., beginning in April.

The annual fundraiser event will be held at the rescue in Corvallis on September 26, 2026.

Visit www.1horseatatime.com for more information and ways to donate.

