MISSOULA — The community is invited to join a free bereavement event that has been a community tradition for nearly four decades.

The Partners in Home Care Tree of Life offers a time to gather together, honor those we have lost, and celebrate the love and memories that continue to inspire us.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Partners in Home Care Tree of Life Celebration

Each light on the Tree represents the lasting memory of someone we wish to honor and remember.

Throughout the holiday season, the tree shines as a symbol of remembrance and hope.

A ceremony will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the Missoula Children’s Theater.

