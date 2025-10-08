Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Pumpkins for the Pov

CS.jpg
MTN
CS.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA - Pumpkins for the Pov is underway with all proceeds going to support the Poverello Center’s food programs.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Pumpkins for the Pov

Pumpkins can be purchased for $10 a pumpkin at Good Food Store, The Trough, the YMCA, Rattlesnake Market, and Clearwater Credit Union on Russell

CS2.jpg

Watch previous coverage: Pumpkins with purpose: Poverello Center in Missoula turns fall harvest into hope for unhoused

Poverello Center in Missoula turns fall harvest into hope for unhoused

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader