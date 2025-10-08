MISSOULA - Pumpkins for the Pov is underway with all proceeds going to support the Poverello Center’s food programs.
Watch Community Spotlight:
Community Spotlight: Pumpkins for the Pov
Pumpkins can be purchased for $10 a pumpkin at Good Food Store, The Trough, the YMCA, Rattlesnake Market, and Clearwater Credit Union on Russell
Watch previous coverage: Pumpkins with purpose: Poverello Center in Missoula turns fall harvest into hope for unhoused
Poverello Center in Missoula turns fall harvest into hope for unhoused