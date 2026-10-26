Community Spotlight: Pumpkins for the Pov 2026

Join the Poverello Center in Missoula for their annual Pumpkins for the Pov fundraiser, which helps serve thousands of guests and community members in need.

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Community Spotlight: Pumpkins For The Pov

You can purchase pumpkins from select stores in Missoula through Oct. 31. The Poverello Center hopes to raise enough money to cover 10,000 meals for their sack lunch program. For more details on the fundraiser, or to donate to the Poverello Center directly, click here.