Community Spotlight: Radium Girls performances at Big Sky High School theater

MISSOULA — The Big Sky High School Drama Department is producing “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory.

In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease.

Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Radium Girls Big Sky High Theater

Performances will take place between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 online and $14 cash, in person. Click here to purchase tickets.