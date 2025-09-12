Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Raise the Roof fundraiser

Posted
and last updated

Calvary Lutheran Church in Kalispell is hosting a “Raise the Roof" fundraiser on September 13.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Raise the Roof fundraiser

The event features a fundraiser with Rob and Halladay Quist Concert, a silent auction and sweet treats.

The fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday with the doors opening at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and sweet treats.

Poster image (2) 14.08.28.jpg

Calvary Lutheran Church, which hosts numerous community services, is in need of a new roof.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader