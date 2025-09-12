Calvary Lutheran Church in Kalispell is hosting a “Raise the Roof" fundraiser on September 13.
Community Spotlight: Raise the Roof fundraiser
The event features a fundraiser with Rob and Halladay Quist Concert, a silent auction and sweet treats.
The fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday with the doors opening at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and sweet treats.
Calvary Lutheran Church, which hosts numerous community services, is in need of a new roof.
