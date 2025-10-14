Community Spotlight: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

The James R. Wilkins Jr. Conservation Education Center at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation headquarters in Missoula officially opens to the public on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The center features state-of-the-art displays that highlight elk ecology and natural history, as well as RMEF’s work in conservation across the country.

On Oct. 16, 17 and 18, visitors will enjoy special discounts on RMEF-branded merchandise at the RMEF retail store and exclusive RMEF membership giveaways from Oct. 16 through Oct. 18.

Additionally, Cattle Coffee Company will also be on site serving hot, cold and specialty drinks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 18, while Small Town Grill will be making breakfast and lunch sandwiches on Oct. 18.

The RMEF headquarters, which is located on Grant Creek Road in Missoula, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m./ and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

