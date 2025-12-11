Community Spotlight: Rocky Mountaineers hosting avalanche safety events

MISSOULA — The Rocky Mountaineers will be hosting an avalanche safety roundtable and field day event in Missoula.

The round table will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Freestone climbing gym, and a field day will be held at Lolo Pass on Dec. 20 to refresh search techniques.

The events are free for club members and are an opportunity to refresh avalanche safety skills for the upcoming winter.

Click here to learn more about the Rocky Mountaineers.