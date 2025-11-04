MISSOULA — Run Wild Missoula has a pair of events coming up.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Run Wild Missoula fall events

The Mountain Running Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 6 at the Historic Wilma in downtown Missoula, featuring stories and images of some of the best mountain and trail running around. The evening will feature a collection of inspiring and memorable films that highlight the beauty, inspiration, and potential of mountain and trail running in Montana and beyond.

All of the proceeds from the festival benefit Montana Trail Crew, a trail running dedicated component of Run Wild Missoula that stewards our local trails, strengthens the Montana trail running community, and advocates for the open spaces and wild lands where we run.

There will be door prizes, humorous commentary from our master of ceremonies, and a carefully curated collection of films. Run Wild Missoula and Montana Trail Crew apparel will be available for purchase, along with beverages and popcorn for sale by The Wilma. Click here for additional information.

MTN

The Turkey Day 8K and 3K Family Fun Run takes place on Thursday, Nov. 27, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Montana.

Get your appetite ready for that second (or third!) helping of stuffing by joining us for the annual Turkey Trot 8K and 3K Family Fun Run this Thanksgiving! Whether you run, walk, or waddle, you’ll enjoy a scenic course around the University of Montana campus and along the Clark Fork River Trail. A portion of proceeds and all donations support the Missoula Food Bank. Click here for more information.